TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Streams Opening Sequence

Warner Bros. Discovery Japan debuted the opening sequence for the second TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You anime season on Saturday. The sequence previews the opening theme "Setsuna no Chikai" (A Momentary Vow) by Neko Hacker (feat. Yuzaki Tsukasa).

The season will premiere in Japan on April 7 on the TOKYO MX channel at 25:05 JST (effectively April 8 at 1:05 a.m.), and on BS11 at 25:30 JST (effectively April 8 at 1:30 a.m.), then on AT-X on April 9. The anime will also stream on d Anime Store , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai starting April 8, and on Abema Premium , Hulu , FOD, and other streaming services in Japan starting on April 11. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The second season will feature a returning cast and staff. The season's opening theme song is titled "Setsuna no Chikai (feat. Tsukasa Yuzaki)" (Oath of a Moment) by artist. Tsukasa Yuzaki's voice actresswill perform the opening theme song. Kitō will also perform the ending theme song "Yoru no Katasumi" (In the Corner of the Night).

The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.

The first television anime premiered in October 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime as well as dubs in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. Tonikaku Kawaii SNS , an original video anime ( OVA ) for the series, shipped on Blu-ray Disc in Japan in August 2021, and began streaming on Crunchyroll on the same day.

The anime's new episode streamed in November 2022 in Japan. The new episode is titled "Seifuku" (Uniform), and featured a returning cast and staff. Crunchyroll also streamed the episode.

Hata launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on March 16. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

