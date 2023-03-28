My Neighbor Totoro 35th Anniversary Screenings Earn US$284,122 on Opening Day

© 1988 STUDIO GHIBLI ©2015-2023 GKIDS, INC.

Deadline reported on Sunday that the 35th anniversary screenings of thefilm earned US$284,122 in 970 locations on its opening day in the United States on Saturday.andare hosting screenings of the film from March 25 to 29 as part of theFest 2023.

The Studio Ghibli Fest 2023 event is taking place from March to November. Tickets are on sale on the festival's website.

The event will screen for the first time in North America the filmed performances of Spirited Away : Live on Stage , the stage play adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's Spirited Away anime film, in April.

Ponyo will have its 15th anniversary screening on May 7, 8, and 10. Kiki's Delivery Service will screen on June 11, 12, and 14. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind will screen on July 9 and July 11. Castle in the Sky will screen on July 10 and July 12. Princess Mononoke will screen from August 5 to 9. Porco Rosso will screen on August 20 and August 22. The Wind Rises will have its 10th anniversary screening on August 21 and August 23. Howl's Moving Castle will screen from September 23 to 27. Spirited Away will screen from October 28 to November 1.

All screenings will have both subtitled and English dubbed versions. The screenings will also include exclusive selections from the 10 Years With Hayao Miyazaki documentary series.

Source: Deadline (Jill Goldsmith)