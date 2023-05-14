Trinity Seven: Phantasm Library & Seventh Sol Smartphone Game Ends Service

Game launched in March 2019

Trinity Seven : Phantasm Library & Seventh Sol

The staff of'ssmartphone game announced on Friday that the game will end its service on June 13 at 3:00 p.m. in Japan (2:00 a.m. EDT).

The game launched in March 2019, with an original story by manga writer Kenji Saitō . The game includes familiar characters and game-original characters.

In the game's story, Arata Kasuga is a Demon Lord Candidate at Royal Biblia Academy, where he studies magic alongside beautiful female mages known as the Trinity Seven . One day, Arata and his companions face a Breakdown Phenomenon on a scale they have never seen before. Seven Black Suns appear overhead, and a large number of dangerous magical creatures appear from the Phantasm Library that engulfs the academy. Arata's body begins to turn transparent.

Somehow, it seems the Breakdown Phenomenon that the seven suns caused is interfering with Arata's past and erasing his present existence. The only way to save Arata is to stop the Breakdown Phenomenon hidden in the Phantasm Library's dungeon. However, Arata's memory will be reset in the dungeon that is Arata's past itself. In order to save Arata, the Trinity Seven head to the dungeon that is Arata's past. Along the way, they discover the reason for the seven sudden Breakdown Phenomena and the mastermind behind the appearance of the Phantasm Library.

Silicon Studio announced the social game in December 2017 with a planned release for smartphones and PC in 2018. The company then announced in November 2018 that it cancelled development on the game. Silicon Studio announced in June 2018 that it is executing a divestiture of its game development business by establishing the subsidiary company Creek and River to handle game development and management. Silicon Studio transferred 90% of its stocks to the new subsidiary.

The game resumed development in January 2019.

Saitō and Akinari Nao launched the main Trinity Seven manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. Kadokawa published the manga's 29th volume on May 9. The manga has more than 3 million copies in print. The series has inspired several spinoff manga.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in August 2016.

The Trinity Seven: Eternal Library & Alchemic Girl film opened in Japan in February 2017. Trinity Seven: Heavens Library & Crimson Lord ( Trinity Seven: Tenkū Toshokan to Shinku no Maō ), the second film in the franchise , opened in Japan in March 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming both films.

Source: Dengeki Online website and Twitter account via Otakomu



