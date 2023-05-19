Sword Art Online: Integral Factor RPG Listed With PC Release

Smartphone game originally launched in Japan in November 2017, in English in March 2018

Image via Steam ©2020 REKI KAWAHARA/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/SAO-P Project ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Sword Art Online : Integral Factor

Steam is currently listing that it will release ASOBIMO, Inc. and'srole-playing game on the platform. The Steam listing does not give a release window.

The game launched in Japan in November 2017, and then released worldwide in English, Korean, and Chinese in March 2018. The game is still in service and celebrated its fifth anniversary in March.

Steam describes the game:

This time, the protagonist is...you! You appear in this online RPG as a member of an Assault Team, working with other imprisoned players to reach the 100th floor of Aincrad! What if you were trapped in a game of life or death? You can experience meeting familiar characters and connecting to the original SAO story from your own POV. Experience behind-the-scenes stories not seen in the original SAO , and completely different story developments! Live out a "what-if" story where you affect Aincrad!

The game takes place in 2022 during the Aincrad arc of Reki Kawahara 's original light novel series. Players play as their own avatars, and along with their partner Koharu (voiced by Ari Ozawa in Japanese version), work to clear the 100 levels of Aincrad.

Source: Steam via Gematsu



