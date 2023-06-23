Kuroko's Basketball Anime's 3D Smartphone Game to Launch This Year

Game's website launched on Wednesday

A website opened on Wednesday to announce FIVECROSS' Kuroko no Basuke Street Rivals (Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals) 3D smartphone game, based on the anime adaptation of Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kuroko's Basketball ( Kuroko no Basuke ) manga. The game is set to release this year.

藤巻忠俊／集英社・黒子のバスケ製作委員会 ©FIVECROSS

In the game, players can develop different characters such as Tetsuya Kuroko and Taiga Kagami, and play intense basketball matches.

The first television anime series premiered in 2012, followed by a second season in 2013, and a third season in 2015. Kuroko's Basketball : Last Game ( Gekijōban Kuroko no Basuke Last Game ), the anime film adaptation of Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kuroko no Basuke Extra Game sequel manga opened in Japan in March 2017.

Fujimaki serialized his Kuroko's Basketball manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2008-2014. Viz Media published the manga in English.

The franchise launched a 10th anniversary celebration for the anime, which ran from April 2022 to March this year. The celebration included a new song by GRANRODEO and Kensho Ono , with an accompanying music video featuring new anime footage. The celebration also included key art exhibitions and anniversary displays, among others.