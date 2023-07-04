News
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure Anime's 2nd Ending Sequence Streamed
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure (Hirogaru Sky! Precure), the 20th Precure (Pretty Cure) television anime series, began streaming a clean version of the anime's second ending credits sequence on Wednesday. The sequence features the song "Dear Shine Sky" by Chihaya Yoshitake. The song and the new ending sequence debuted in the anime's 22nd episode on July 2.
The anime premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliates on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
The main cast members are:
- Akira Sekine as Sora Harewataaru/Cure Sky, the Precure of the heavens
- Ai Kakuma as Mashiro Nijigaoka/Cure Prism, the Precure of light
- Ayumu Murase as Tsubasa Yuunagi/Cure Wing, the first male Precure
- Ayaka Nanase as Ageha Hijiri/Cure Butterfly, a Precure who has recently become an adult at the age of 18-years-old
- Aoi Koga as Ellee
The motif of the new anime is "sky," and the theme is "hero." The story set in two places with Precure girls: the heavenly realm Skyland and Sorashido, a city surrounded by nature. One day, Skyland's young Princess Ellee was snatched by a monster of the Underg Empire. Sora Harewataaru, a brave girl who aspires to be a hero, follows the princess into a mysterious hole — and emerges in another world at the city of Sorashido. Sora encounters a second-year junior high school girl named Mashiro Nijigaoka and ends up living with Ellee at Mashiro's home.
Kouji Ogawa (World Trigger, GeGeGe no Kitarō, Precure All Stars New Stage 2: Kokoro no Tomodachi, Eiga Precure All Stars New Stage 3: Eien no Tomodachi) returns to the franchise as the new anime's series director at Toei Animation. Ryunosuke Kingetsu (Futakoi Alternative, Gakuen Utopia Manabi Straight!, Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight) is in charge of the series scripts, and Atsushi Saitō (Love Live! Superstar!!, Black Fox) is designing the characters.
Miki Imai is the art designer, and Aya Kadoguchi is the chief artist. Kumiko Yanagisawa is the color key artist. Erika Fukasawa (Just Because!, assistant on your name.) is composing the music.
Sources: Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure anime's website, MoCa News