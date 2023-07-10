Chainsaw Man Stage Play's Ad Reveals Cast Led by Aya Hirano

September-October production in Tokyo, Kyoto

The official website for CHAINSAW MAN THE STAGE , the stage play adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, revealed on Monday the play's main visual, cast members, additional staff, performance dates, and 30-second commercial video.

© 藤本タツキ／集英社・「チェンソーマン」ザ・ステージ製作委員会

The stage play's cast members include (image above, from top row left):

Naotake Tsuchiya as Denji

Mizuki Umetsu as Aki Hayakawa

Mahiru Coda as Power

Minami Tsukui as Himeno

as Himeno Haruki Iwata as Kobeni Higashiyama

as Kobeni Higashiyama Kō Kanegae as Hirokazu Arai

Masashi Taniguchi as Kishibe

as Kishibe Masahide Tada & Yutaka Nakasone as Chainsaw Man

Orenograffiti as Samurai Sword (human form)

Shōma Yoshioka as Samurai Sword (devil form)

Aya Hirano as Makima

The play will run in Tokyo from September 16 to October 1 at The Galaxy Theatre, and in Kyoto from October 6 to 9 at the Kyoto Theater.

It was previously announced that Fumiya Matsuzaki will direct and write the script for the play. Shunsuke Wada is in charge of music, and HIDALI is in charge of choreography.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video on October 11. The 12th and final episode of the first season aired on December 28. The Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White film will open on December 22. The anime's second season will premiere in October on TV Tokyo and other channels.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world and began streaming the anime's English dub on October 25.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart.