Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid Film's Teaser Reveals December 1 Opening

The Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event on Sunday revealed the teaser trailer for Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid , the second of two films in the sequel anime project for the Seishun Buta Yarō ( Rascal Does Not Dream ) light novel series. The teaser announces the film's December 1 opening.

©2022 鴨志田 一/KaADOKAWA/青ブタ Project

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid

The sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise:and

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan on June 23. The film sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime adapts the story up to the fifth novel volume. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Cruchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise, opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

Kadokawa published the first novel in Hajime Kamoshida 's series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), in April 2014. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English.

