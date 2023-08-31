Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Anime Reveals New Cast Member, Ending Theme Song

The official website for the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime announced on Friday that Aimi plays Yūko Ozawa. She appeared in the season's sixth episode on Thursday. The website also revealed that band hitsujibungaku perform the ending theme song "more than words," and it streamed creditless versions of both the ending theme and opening theme song "SPECIALZ" by King Gnu .

Ending Theme

Opening Theme

Aimi as Yūko Ozawa

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

The season premiered on July 6 onandand 28 affiliated channels.is streaming the second season as it airs in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company is also streaming an English

The second season will air for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime will adapt both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July 6 through August 3, and then the show aired two compilation episodes on August 10 and 17. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started on Thursday. The arc will consist of 18 episodes.

Crunchyroll describes the new season:

This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the "Star Plasma Vessel", Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Jujutsu Kaisen

episode 8, 17 director) is replacingas the anime's director. The new cast members includeas Riko Amanai, andas Toji Fushiguro. performs the first opening theme song "Ao no Sumika" (Blue House), andperforms the first ending theme song "Akari" (Lantern).

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. King Gnu performed the ending theme song "Sakayume" (Contradictory Dream) for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film.



