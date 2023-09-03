Fruits Basket's Natsuki Takaya Launches In Such a Small World Manga

New romance manga centers on neighbors in apartment building

Hakusensha announced on Sunday it will launch a new work from Fruits Basket manga creator Natsuki Takaya on its Manga Park website and app on Monday. The new manga is titled Kakumo Chiisaki Sekai ni te ( In such a small world. ).

Image via PR Times © 高屋奈月／白泉社

The romance manga centers on Sui Onodera, a 23-year-old who lives in an apartment. One day Sui's neighbor Kaoru Seto barges in, explaining that his dog Tino has somehow ended up on Sui's balcony. Through this meeting, Kaoru integrates himself into Sui's life.

Takaya serialized the original Fruits Basket manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1998-2006. Tokyopop released the manga in English from 2004 to 2009, and Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 updated omnibus volumes beginning in June 2016.

Takaya launched a sequel manga titled Fruits Basket Another on the free " HanaLaLa online " website in September 2015, and ended the series with its fourth volume in February 2022. Yen Press published the manga in English.

The original manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2001. The manga then inspired a new anime adaptation that premiered in 2019. Fruits Basket 2nd Season then premiered in 2020 and Fruits Basket the Final premiered in 2021. The Fruits Basket -prelude- film premiered in February 2022.

Yen Press has also published Takaya's Liselotte & Witch's Forest and Twinkle Stars manga in English.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie