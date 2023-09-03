News
NTV Establishes 'Friday Anime Night' Programming Block in October
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's Friday at 11:00 p.m. programming block was previously the channel's "Kinyō Roadshow" block, which is usually reserved for feature films. The anime will officially premiere its two-hour special episode on September 29 still under Kinyō Roadshow block, but the rest of the episodes will be airing under the Friday Anime Night block (the actual time slot will remain the same). When the anime announced its time slot premiere, the anime's official website mentioned that NTV will have a new anime programming block.
NTV also has the AnichU late night anime programming block, which launched in July 2017 with the Fastest Finger First anime. The block airs anime past midnight, and has recently aired such shows as Shine Post, The Marginal Service, and the ongoing Helck anime.
Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)