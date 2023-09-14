Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Game Expansion Revealed, Comes Out November 9

New expansion takes place one year after conclusion of original game

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed its roleplaying game, Tales of Arise , is receiving an expansion titled Beyond the Dawn during Sony 's State of Play livestream on Thursday. The expansion releases on November 9 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam , and promises 20+ hours of new content including new quests, dungeons, and boss fights.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



The expansion takes place one year after the events of the original game. The company describes the story:

Alphen and the rest of The Six are caught between being revered as the Liberating Hero of Dahna and reviled as the Destroyer of Rights by Renans. By chance, Alphen and his party meet a young girl named Nazamil, who is the daughter of a Renan Lord and a Dhanan. Will the six be able to change the fate of the girl who will eventually fall under the curse of the mask? Explore the world again with party members who are connected together with a strong bond, experience exciting new challenges and see a world that is at once familiar yet evolved since the conclusion of the original story.

Image via Amazon © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Beyond the Dawn

will include both English and Japanese voiceover, with text localizations in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Neutral Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Tales of Arise for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in September 2021 in the West and in Japan. The game was initially slated to launch in 2020, but Bandai Namco delayed the game past 2020 "due to the ambitious nature of the project." Yusuke Tomizawa ( God Eater ) took charge of the franchise's development team, beginning with Tales of Arise . The studio ufotable handled the game's animation. Longtime Tales of team artist Minoru Iwamoto was art director for the first time in the franchise.

Tales of Arise won Best Role-Playing Game in the Game Awards 2021.

