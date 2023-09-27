Netflix Streams Trailer for Devil May Cry Animated Series

Netflix unveiled during its Drop 01 event on Wednesday an official announcement trailer for the animated series based on CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry game franchise :

Producer Adi Shankar ( Castlevania ) and Alex Larsen ( Yasuke ) have completed writing the scripts for the first season of the series as of November 2021. The series will have multiple seasons.

The first season will have eight episodes and will feature the characters Dante, Vergil, and Lady. IGN had previously stated that the show would "reportedly" go into production in 2022, with no set release date yet.

Shankar announced his acquisition of the series in November 2018 and stated that the series "will join Castlevania in what we're now calling the bootleg multiverse."

The Devil May Cry game series previously inspired a 12-episode television anime series by Madhouse in 2007. ADV Films and later Funimation released the series on home video. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in June 2017.

The Devil May Cry 5 game launched in March 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received a special edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2020.

The game series has also inspired novels, manga, and a stage play crossover with Sengoku Basara . A Devil May Cry : The Live Hacker stage play ran in Tokyo in March 2019.

