Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Game's PC Version Launches on Steam on December 7

Game's mobile version launched on September 7

The official X/Twitter account for the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis smartphone game revealed on Thursday that the game's PC version via Steam will launch on December 7.

Steam Version Release Date Confirmed!

Available on Dec. 7, 2023 (JST)!



The release date for the Steam version of FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS has been confirmed for Dec. 7!

The game's staff also announced on Thursday that it won the grand prize in the Story category of the Google Play Best of 2023 in Japan. To celebrate the win, the game is giving away 1,000 Blue Crystals to all players from November 29, 8:00 p.m. PST until December 30, 6:59 a.m. PST.

Square Enix describes the game:

[Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is] a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles.

The game features stories from the "entire compilation" of Final Fantasy VII , including the main game, the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children CG film, and the three spinoff games: Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII , Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII , and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII .

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game will launch worldwide on February 29 on two discs for PlayStation 5.

