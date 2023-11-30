×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN Reader Survey • If you haven't had a chance yet, please fill out our annual survey, It's so helpful to us. As a thank you for filling out this massive survey, we're giving away 100 ANN subscriptions to people who fill it out. read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Game's PC Version Launches on Steam on December 7

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Game's mobile version launched on September 7

The official X/Twitter account for the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis smartphone game revealed on Thursday that the game's PC version via Steam will launch on December 7.

The game's staff also announced on Thursday that it won the grand prize in the Story category of the Google Play Best of 2023 in Japan. To celebrate the win, the game is giving away 1,000 Blue Crystals to all players from November 29, 8:00 p.m. PST until December 30, 6:59 a.m. PST.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices on September 7.

Square Enix describes the game:

[Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is] a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles.

The game features stories from the "entire compilation" of Final Fantasy VII, including the main game, the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children CG film, and the three spinoff games: Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII.

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game will launch worldwide on February 29 on two discs for PlayStation 5.

Source: Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis game's X/Twitter account (link 2)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives