Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game Reveals Story Trailer, Character Pass, Uma Musume DLC

Cygames began streaming a story trailer for its Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game on Saturday.

English version



Japanese version



The game's story arc will feature Lucilius as a boss and he will be available as a DLC character in January 2024.

Old Face, New Story Character



Lucilius is the first character in the Character Pass Part 1, which will have a total of six characters. Other characters will release in late February, April, May, summer 2024, and fall 2024.

Cygames also revealed the game will have a paid " Uma Musume Pretty Derby Premium Avatar Set" DLC that will release on the same day the game launches. The DLC pack will retail for US$9.99 and will come with a Premium Avatar and Badge for four characters from the franchise and a Carrot Blade weapon skin.

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam on December 14. Early access to the game is available on December 11.

The game will release with a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and a Free Edition. The Free Edition will only contain four characters, "part 1" of the story, online play (including lobbies), the new "Grand Bruise Legends" mode, and some other limited features. The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms.

The game will include a battle royale mode titled "Grand Bruise Legends," as well as a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The game will feature the 24 playable characters from the previous fighting game, as well as new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby. New characters include Anila, Siegfried, Nier, and Grimnir.

Players will be able to transfer data (between the same platforms) from Granblue Fantasy: Versus to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising , including story progress, tournament trophies, EX colors, battle pass color variants, and battle pass weapon skins.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.