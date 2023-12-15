Ikuya Sawaki Joins Cast of A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life Anime

Sawaki voices Emel in show's 12th episode on December 18

The official website for the television anime of author Howahowa Shiina and illustrator Yamaada 's Toaru Ossan no VRMMO Katsudō-ki ( A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life ) light novel series revealed on Friday that Ikuya Sawaki will voice the character Emel, the green dragon elder. The character will appear in the 12th episode on December 18.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 2 on thechannel.is streaming the anime.

Yuichi Nakazawa (animation director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Welcome to the NHK , Accel World ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , Show By Rock!! Stars!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yūko Watabe ( Glass Fleet , Surgeon Elise ) and Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ) are the main character designers. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the music.

saji is performing the opening theme song "Magic Writer," and Miho Okasaki is performing the ending theme song "Kibō no Recipe" (Recipe of Hope).

AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is releasing the novels' manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A new type of VRMMO called "One More Free Life Online" is out. He logs in as a young boy avatar called "Earth". Taichi Tanaka (38, single) has a regular office job and enjoys playing video games in his free time. In a world where the player is free to do as they wish, he decides to master a skill that's been deemed to be useless! He makes potions that are too much of a hassle to make, cooks food that is excessively too good, and uses bizarre original weapons to hunt monsters... An adventure manga about an ordinary middle-aged man leisurely enjoying his VRMMO sandbox game!

AlphaPolis began releasing the novels in 2014. Shūya Rikudō launched the manga adaptation in 2014.