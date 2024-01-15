Osamu Tezuka's The Shinsen-gumi Manga Gets Live-Action Show

Image via Tezuka Osamu official website ©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS

Kimi to Yukite Saku ~ Shinsen-gumi Seishun Roku~

The Shinsen-gumi

TV Asahi

announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of'smanga with the title(With You I Bloom ~Youth Chronicle~). The series will air within's "Super Bara Bara Daisakusen" programming block.

Hayato Kawai (live-action My Love Story!! , Nisekoi , Kaguya-sama: Love is War films) is directing the series, while Fumi Tsubota ( Hugtto! Precure , Waccha PriMagi! , Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom ) is penning the scripts. Filming is taking place at Toei Studios Kyoto, and the production is currently running auditions for a role for one of Kyujuro and Daisaku's companions in the main cast.

Digital Manga Guild published The Shinsen-gumi in English digitally, and it describes the manga:

In Kyoto, in the late 1800s, the son of a local book-binder, Kyujuro Fukakusa sees his father murdered before his eyes and vows revenge. In his quest for justice, he answers the recruitment call of The Shinsen-gumi (or "The new squad") a newly-formed special brigade of samurai loyal to the shogun. There he meets fellow recruit and proficient swordsmen, the enigmatic Daisuke Kamakiri. Despite the gap in their fighting skill levels, the two forma close bond, but can it survive the age of upheaval that is descending on "The Wolves of Mibu?"

Tezuka published the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Book in 1963. The manga inspired a kabuki play in August 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie