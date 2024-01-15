×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Osamu Tezuka's The Shinsen-gumi Manga Gets Live-Action Show

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live-action Kaguya-sama: Love is War film's Hayato Kawai directs, Hugtto! Precure's Fumi Tsubota pens scripts

shinsengumi
Image via Tezuka Osamu official website
©TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS
TV Asahi announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Osamu Tezuka's The Shinsen-gumi manga with the title Kimi to Yukite Saku ~ Shinsen-gumi Seishun Roku~ (With You I Bloom ~The Shinsen-gumi Youth Chronicle~). The series will air within TV Asahi's "Super Bara Bara Daisakusen" programming block.

Hayato Kawai (live-action My Love Story!!, Nisekoi, Kaguya-sama: Love is War films) is directing the series, while Fumi Tsubota (Hugtto! Precure, Waccha PriMagi!, Gold Kingdom and Water Kingdom) is penning the scripts. Filming is taking place at Toei Studios Kyoto, and the production is currently running auditions for a role for one of Kyujuro and Daisaku's companions in the main cast.

Digital Manga Guild published The Shinsen-gumi in English digitally, and it describes the manga:

In Kyoto, in the late 1800s, the son of a local book-binder, Kyujuro Fukakusa sees his father murdered before his eyes and vows revenge. In his quest for justice, he answers the recruitment call of The Shinsen-gumi (or "The new squad") a newly-formed special brigade of samurai loyal to the shogun. There he meets fellow recruit and proficient swordsmen, the enigmatic Daisuke Kamakiri.

Despite the gap in their fighting skill levels, the two forma close bond, but can it survive the age of upheaval that is descending on "The Wolves of Mibu?"

Tezuka published the manga in Shueisha's Shonen Book in 1963. The manga inspired a kabuki play in August 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives