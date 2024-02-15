Crunchyroll Streams 2nd Sword Art Online: Progressive Film

Film begins streaming on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST

©2020 川原 礫/KADOKAWA/SAO-P Project

Crunchyroll announced that it will stream Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night ( Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Kuraki Yūyami no Scherzo ), the second film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST. The movie will stream in Japanese with English subtitles and with the English dub in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Nordics, Latin America, and Europe (excluding Italian-speaking, Spanish-speaking, and Portuguese-speaking European countries).

The second film opened in Japan in October 2022 after a delay and topped the box office chart in its first weekend.

The film opened in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand in February 2023.

The film features a returning cast. In addition, Kaede Hondo plays Liten, and Yūsuke Kobayashi plays Morte.

Ayako Kohno (unit director on Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic , High School Fleet , The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky ) returned to direct the film at A-1 Pictures , and Kento Toya ( Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ) returned to design the characters. Yasuyuki Kai again served as action director, and Yuki Kajiura returned to compose the music. Eir Aoi performed the theme song "Shinzо̄" (Heart).

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the project, opened in Japan in October 2021, and topped the box office in its first weekend. The film opened in over 40 countries and territories around the world. Funimation screened the film in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in December 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the movie. The film got a Blu-ray Disc release in January 2023.

The anime is based on Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series. The novel series launched in 2012 as a revised retelling of Kawahara's original Sword Art Online novels. The story depicts Kirito's journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. Yen Press is publishing the Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series in English, as well as two manga adaptations.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.