News
Mysterious Disappearances Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs & Artists, April 10 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Rie Takahashi, Saya Aizawa, Yūya Uchida join cast

Kadokawa revealed the second promotional video, key visual, additional cast, theme songs and artists, and the April 10 premiere of the television anime of Nujima's Mysterious Disappearances (Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi) manga on Thursday. The video previews the opening theme song "Hazard Symbol" by Yuyu, and the ending theme song "Shuku Somete Shinzō" (Scarlet-Dyed Heart) by Nonoka Ōbuchi.

kaku.png
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
© ぬじま・小学館／「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会

The newly announced cast are:

Rie Takahashi as Shizuku
kakushizuku.png
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
© ぬじま・小学館／「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会
Saya Aizawa as Nodoka Ametsuchi
kakudoka.png
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
© ぬじま・小学館／「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会
Yūya Uchida as Jikū no Ossan
kakujiku.png
Image courtesy of Kadokawa
© ぬじま・小学館／「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会

mysteriouskv.png
© ぬじま・小学館/「怪異と乙女と神隠し」製作委員会
The anime will premiere on April 10 on the AT-X channel at 10:30 p.m. JST, then on Tokyo MX and BS NTV at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 11 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will also hold a special online advance screening event in Japan on March 10. The event will feature the anime's first three episodes and a talk show with the cast.

The anime stars:

Tomomi Mochizuki (Battery the Animation, House of Five Leaves, Twin Spica) is directing the anime at Zero-G, and is also in charge of series composition. Takuya Tani (Muv-Luv Alternative, Kōkaku no Pandora) is designing the characters.

Other staff includes:

The modern-day bizarre Romanesque story follows Sumireko Ogawa, an aspiring novelist who loves mysteries and works at a bookstore with a boy named Ren Adashino. They witness strange occurrences and attempt to solve mysteries.

Nujima launched the manga in Shogakukan's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site in October 2019. Shogakukan will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on March 29.

Source: Press release


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
