Mysterious Disappearances Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs & Artists, April 10 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa revealed the second promotional video, key visual, additional cast, theme songs and artists, and the April 10 premiere of the television anime of Nujima's Mysterious Disappearances (Kaii to Otome to Kamikakushi) manga on Thursday. The video previews the opening theme song "Hazard Symbol" by Yuyu, and the ending theme song "Shuku Somete Shinzō" (Scarlet-Dyed Heart) by Nonoka Ōbuchi.
The newly announced cast are:
The anime stars:
- Fairouz Ai as Sumireko Ogawa
- Daiki Yamashita as Ren Adashino
- Eri Yukimura as Oto Adashino
- Yui Horie as Manami Uname
Tomomi Mochizuki (Battery the Animation, House of Five Leaves, Twin Spica) is directing the anime at Zero-G, and is also in charge of series composition. Takuya Tani (Muv-Luv Alternative, Kōkaku no Pandora) is designing the characters.
Other staff includes:
- Prop Design: Hiyori Denforword Akishino
- Art Director: Toshiyuki Sakae
- Color Design: Miyoko Ichinose
- Compositing Director of Photography: Tomomi Saitō
- Editing: Masaki Utsunomiya
- Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go
- Sound Effects: Noriko Izumo
- Sound Production: dugout
- Music: Kayo Konishi, Yukio Kondoo
- Music Production: Flying Dog
The modern-day bizarre Romanesque story follows Sumireko Ogawa, an aspiring novelist who loves mysteries and works at a bookstore with a boy named Ren Adashino. They witness strange occurrences and attempt to solve mysteries.
Nujima launched the manga in Shogakukan's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site in October 2019. Shogakukan will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on March 29.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.