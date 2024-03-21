×
Mononoke Anime Film Reveals July 26 Release, More Cast, Full Title in New Teaser Trailer

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Tomoyo Kurosawa, Aoi Yūki, Mami Koyama join cast

Twin Engine announced on Thursday that the Mononoke anime film will open in Japan on July 26. The company also revealed more cast and a second teaser trailer for the film. The company also revealed the film's full title: Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa (Paper Umbrella).

The new cast includes (from left to right, starting with second character):

The film was previously slated to open last year, but was delayed. Alongside the announcement of the delay in February 2023, the film's staff also announced that Takahiro Sakurai would no longer reprise the role of the Medicine Seller as originally planned. Hiroshi Kamiya will instead voice the protagonist the Medicine Seller in the film.

Kenji Nakamura is returning to direct the Mononoke film, with production at Twin Engine. The new staff members include:

The Mononoke anime premiered in 2007 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is a spinoff of the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. Specifically, it follows the medicine seller from the "Bakeneko" (Goblin Cat) arc. The Mononoke anime has five arcs, the last of which is titled "Bakeneko."

Kenji Nakamura directed the television anime at Toei Animation, and Takashi Hashimoto designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

The anime previously streamed on Crunchyroll, but is currently available on other streaming services such as The Roku Channel and Netflix. New Video Group released the series on DVD in North America in 2014.

Source: Press release

