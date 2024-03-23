Oshi no Ko Anime's 2nd Season Reveals July Debut, More Cast in Video

A stage presentation at AnimeJapan 2024 on Sunday revealed that the second Oshi no Ko anime season will premiere in July. The below video for the second season also reveals more cast. The video previews the cast of the in-work 2.5 stage play "Tokyo Blade." In the story, the play is an adaptation of a manga.

The event also revealed a new teaser visual.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会

The new cast for the second season includes: Kōki Uchiyama as Taiki Himekawa (Blade in "Tokyo Blade") and Yūsuke Kobayashi as Sakuya Kamoshida (Monme in "Tokyo Blade").

In "Tokyo Blade," Kana Arima (voiced by Megumi Han ) will play Tsurugi, Akane Kurokawa (voiced by Manaka Iwami ) will play Sayahime, Aqua Hoshino (voiced by Takeo Ōtsuka ) will play Touki, and Melt Narushima (voiced by Seiji Maeda ) will play Kizami.

The event also revealed pictures of the characters in their "Tokyo Blade" costumes.

Touki

Blade

Tsurugi

Kizami

Sayahime

Monme

The staff will reveal more information for the anime on April 12, the one-year anniversary of the first season.

previously confirmed at2023 that it will stream the second season.

The first television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub. The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Selection Project ) and Chao Nekotomi ( Love is Like a Cocktail ) directed the first season at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) handled the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) designed the characters. YOASOBI performed the opening theme song "Idol." Queen Bee performed the ending theme song "Mephisto."

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards in 2022. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2022, and has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film and television series adaptation. Toei will release the film in theaters while the television series will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide in "winter 2024."

Source: Stage presentation at AnimeJapan 2024