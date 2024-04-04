Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Film's Trailer Reveals Japanese Dub Cast

TOHO began streaming on Thursday a trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong film sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire , and it reveals the Japanese dub cast.

In related Godzilla news, the 2024 Critics Choice Super Awards announced its winners. Godzilla Minus One , Takashi Yamazaki 's new film in TOHO 's Godzilla franchise , won Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie. The character of Godzilla from the film won Best Villain in a Movie. Kurt Russell was one of the two winners for Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie for his role as Lee Shaw in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters , Legendary Entertainment 's new series featuring "Godzilla and the Titans."

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

will open in Japan on April 26.

The film opened in the United States on March 29, two weeks earlier than its previously planned April 12 date. The April 12 release was itself a delay from its original March 15 opening. The film was previously reported to play in 3,850 theaters on Friday, including IMAX and 4DX screenings. Box Office Mojo recorded 3,861 theaters for the film's opening weekend. The film earned US$80 million in its opening weekend in the United States.

Adam Wingard ( Death Note , The Guest , You're Next ) returned to direct the film. Mary Parent , Álex García , Eric McLeod , Thomas Tull , and Jon Jashni produced the movie.

The earlier Godzilla vs. Kong film opened internationally in March 2021 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened later that month in theaters in the United States at #1. The film has earned US$100,916,094 in the United States and has earned a total worldwide of US$470,116,094 according to Box Office Mojo.

Godzilla vs. Kong opened in Japan in July 2021, after a delay from its original May 2021 opening, and it topped its first weekend's box office chart.