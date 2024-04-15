Manga Up! Adds Porter of Heroes Manga in English

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global © Homura Kawamoto, Ryo Yajima, Square Enix

Porter of Heroes

'sservice added authorand artist's) manga in English on Monday.

Manga UP! describes its story:

Within the hero's party is the world's strongest porter—and together, they've finally defeated the demon lord. Now that the party's penultimate goal has been met, the porter, Liddie, decides to follow his dream of becoming an adventurer! While his battle-related skills are close to none, he's blissfully unaware of just how strong he actually is!

Kawamoto and Yajima launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker in October 2022. Square Enix shipped the second compiled volume of the manga on September 21 and will ship its third compiled volume on April 22.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired two television anime series, and two live-action series and two live-action films. Katsura Saiki 's Kakegurui Twins manga spinoff also inspired an anime series and a live-action series.

Kawamoto is also the original creator of the High Card anime and the Beyblade X anime and manga.

Source: Email correspondence