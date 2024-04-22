News
Former MAPPA Executive Establishes New Anime Planning Company
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kimura established Blue Rights in response to the increasing fanbase and demand of anime globally.
Kimura joined MAPPA in 2018. Aside from directing and producing, he was also a rights management director, in which he was responsible for financing and licensing anime. He was fundamental in the funding for the Chainsaw Man anime. He also produced exhibitions for MAPPA, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Prior to MAPPA, Kimura worked at anime planning and production company Twin Engine, and he also produced anime for Fuji TV's Noitanima late-night anime programming block starting in 2007.
Masao Maruyama founded MAPPA in June 2011, and Manabu Ohtsuka is the company's CEO. The company has studios in Tokyo and Sendai. MAPPA has produced such anime as Chainsaw Man, Bucchigiri?!, Kids on the Slope, In This Corner of the World, Yuri!!! on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan The Final Season, and maboroshi.
Sources: Makoto Kimura's Twitter account, press release, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)