Image via Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire website © 2024 WARNER BROS. ENT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. GODZILLA TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

The Box Office Mojo reports that thefilm sequeldropped again from #2 to #3 in its fourth weekend, and theanime film ranked at #5 in its opening weekend in the U.S. box office.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire earned an estimated US$2,330,000 on Friday, an estimated US$4,325,000 on Saturday, and an estimated US$2,800,000 on Sunday, for an estimated cumulative total of US$9,455,000 in its fourth weekend. The film has now earned a total of US$171,616,510 in the U.S.

Deadline reported on Sunday that the film earned US$21.6 million in 77 international markets this weekend. The film's international earnings is now at US$313,600,000, and $485,216,510 worldwide. The film's IMAX earnings worldwide is now at US$40 million. Deadline previously reported that Warner Bros. is the first studio to cross the US$1 billion mark at the international box office this year, with Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as its biggest releases this year so far.

The film opened in the United States on March 29, two weeks earlier than its previously planned April 12 date. The April 12 release was itself a delay from its original March 15 opening.

The film earned approximately US$8 million during its preview screenings on March 28 in roughly 3,400 locations in the U.S. The earnings mark the second-best previews for a "Monsterverse" movie, as 2014's Godzilla earned US$9.3 million in preview screenings.

The film earned US$80 million in its opening weekend in the U.S., topping the box office for the weekend.

The film will open in Japan on April 26.

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures 2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

SPY×FAMILY Code: White

Theanime film earned an estimated US$2,215,000 on Friday, an estimated US$1,530,000 on Saturday, and an estimated US$1,130,000 on Sunday, for an estimated total of US$4,875,000. The film's earnings outside the U.S. is currently at US$46,491,942, and $51,366,942 worldwide.

The film opened in the U.S. on Friday, with screenings in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub . There will be IMAX showings for one week.

The film opened in Japan on December 22. The film is an all-new work with an original story. The film sold 866,000 tickets and earned 1.224 billion yen (about US$8.61 million) in its first three days, and has earned a cumulative total of 6,113,862,330 yen (about US$40.61 million) as of February 25.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and he also supervised the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks again animated the film. Takashi Katagiri directed the film, and Ichiro Okouchi was the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada was the character designer, and Kana Ishida was the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano was the chief animation director. Kazuhiro Furuhashi was the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME was the music producer, and Shōji Hata was the sound director.

New cast members for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjō Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.



Sources: Box Office Mojo (link 2, link 3), Deadline (link 2) (Anthony D'Alessandro, Nancy Tartaglione)