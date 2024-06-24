Black Butler Manga's 2021 Musical Stage Play Gets Rerun in September

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the musical stage play adaptation of Yana Toboso 's Black Butler manga revealed on Saturday that the Musical Kuroshitsuji ~Kishuku Gakkō no Himitsu~ (Black Butler: Secrets of the Boarding School) will have rerun performances at the Hyogo Performing Arts Center on September 7-8, and at the Tokyo Dome City Hall on September 21-29. The staff also revealed the stage play's video announcement and main visual:

The main cast from the stage play's first performances in 2021 will return for the rerun:

Toshiki Tateishi as Sebastian Michaelis

Eito Konishi as Ciel Phantomhive

Kandai Ueda as Undertaker

New cast for the stage play includes:

Yūki Kamisato as Edgar Redmond

as Edgar Redmond Kurihara Kodai as Lawrence Bluewer

Ichigo Shiota as Herman Greenhill

Fuma Sadamoto as Gregory Violet

HARKEY as Maurice Cole

Yūta Hoshino as Clayton

as Clayton Yūga Iwasaki as Edward Midford

Seiya Kimura as Cheslock

as Cheslock Sena Totsuka as Joanne Harcourt

as Joanne Harcourt Toshiki Kumagai as McMillan

as McMillan Suzuki Tatsuya as Derrick Arden

Junichi Ito as Johann Agares

Two hats Ltd. is again writing the stage play's script, and Fumiya Matsuzaki (live-action Gundam 00 ) is again directing. Yu (vague) is composing the music, and Shinnosuke Motoyama is in charge of choreography and staging.

The Musical Kuroshitsuji ~Kishuku Gakkō no Himitsu~ had its first run in Tokyo and Osaka in spring 2021. It was then the franchise 's first stage musical since the Musical Kuroshitsuji - Tango on the Campania stage play in 2017.

Musical Kuroshitsuji - Tango on the Campania , the fifth stage musical adaptation of Toboso's Black Butler manga, ran in Japan from December 2017 and February 2018. The musical adapted the story of the manga's "Gōka Kyakusen" (luxury liner) arc, which appeared in the 11th through 14th volumes of Toboso's original manga. The same arc was adapted into the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic ( Kuroshitsuji: Book of the Atlantic ) anime film.

Sono Shitsuji, Yūkō (That Butler, Friendship), the first Black Butler musical, ran in Tokyo in 2009. The second musical, Musical Kuroshitsuji - The Most Beautiful DEATH in The World- Sen no Tamashii to Ochita Shinigami (Musical Black Butler: The Most Beautiful Death in The World – A Thousand Souls and The Fallen Grim Reaper), debuted in 2010 and had a second run in Tokyo in May 2013 and in Osaka in June 2013. The third musical ran in Tokyo in September 2014 and in Osaka in October 2014. That musical had additional runs in November and December 2015 in Osaka, Miyagi, Tokyo, and Fukuoka, as well as the first overseas performance of the musicals in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen in December 2015. The fourth stage musical adaptation of the manga, based on the manga's "Circus Arc," ran in Tokyo in November 2016, and then in Fukuoka, Hyogo, and Aichi that December.

Toboso launched the manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2006. Square Enix published the manga's 34th compiled book volume on April 26. The manga is currently on hiatus, with Toboso stating that she will be conducting research and making preparations as the manga heads toward its climax.

Black Butler: Public School Arc , the manga's newest television anime adaptation, premiered on April 13 on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , MBS , and other networks. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.