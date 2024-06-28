News
Burnout Syndromes Band Goes on 1st U.S. Tour in August, September
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Band travels to 10 locations from August 15 to September 3
The Burnout Syndromes band announced on Thursday that it will go on its first United States tour in August and September. The band will make 10 stops in the tour, including:
- August 15 - Atlanta, GA at Masquerade
- August 16-18 - Miami, FL at Spirit of Japan Festival
- August 20 - New York, NY at Le Poisson Rouge
- August 22 - Boston, MA at The Arts at the Armory
- August 24 - Pittsburgh, PA at Mr. Smalls
- August 26 - Detroit, MI at The Shelter
- August 27 - Chicago, IL at Reggies
- August 29 - Dallas, TX at Trees
- August 30-September 1 - San Antonio, TX at San Japan
- September 3 - Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy
Burnout Syndromes performed the opening themes for three seasons of the Haikyu!! anime, and the ending theme song "Hana Ichi Monme" for the fourth season of Gintama. The group also performed the theme songs for the first season of Dr. Stone, the Those Snow White Notes anime, the Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special, and the The Misfit of Demon King Academy II anime.
Source: Press release