Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Manga Gets Stage Play

Shueisha announced on Sunday that Akira Amano 's Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective ( Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri ) manga will be adapted into a stage play in Tokyo and Osaka in November.

Yuta Kishimoto will play Ron Kamonohashi and Yutaka Nozaki will play Totomaru "Toto" Ishiki. DMM Stage is streaming comment videos from both stars:

Keita Kawajiri will direct and pen the script for the show. Futoshi Arai will compose the music.

The show will run from November 1-4 at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo, and from November 9-10 at the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka.

Amano ( Reborn! , ēlDLIVE ) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 13th volume on March 4.

MANGA Plus is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano , creator of " Reborn! " and "Ēldlive"!

The first anime season premiered on October 2 on the AT-X . Tokyo MX , and other channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions .

The second season of the anime will premiere in October.