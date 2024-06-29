×
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Manga Gets Stage Play

posted on by Anita Tai
Show runs in Tokyo from November 1-4, in Osaka from November 9-10

Shueisha announced on Sunday that Akira Amano's Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective (Kamonohashi Ron no Kindan Suiri) manga will be adapted into a stage play in Tokyo and Osaka in November.

Image via Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective stage play's X/Twitter
© 天野明／集英社・舞台「鴨乃橋ロンの禁断推理」製作委員会

Yuta Kishimoto will play Ron Kamonohashi and Yutaka Nozaki will play Totomaru "Toto" Ishiki. DMM Stage is streaming comment videos from both stars:

Keita Kawajiri will direct and pen the script for the show. Futoshi Arai will compose the music.

The show will run from November 1-4 at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo, and from November 9-10 at the Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka.

Amano (Reborn!, ēlDLIVE) launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and app in October 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 13th volume on March 4.

MANGA Plus is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

This unusual duo brings the hidden truth into the light! Ron Kamonohashi, a private investigator with serious issues, and Totomaru Ishiki, a pure-hearted but dim police detective, team up to solve the most baffling mysteries! A thrilling detective story for a new generation from Akira Amano, creator of "Reborn!" and "Ēldlive"!

The first anime season premiered on October 2 on the AT-X. Tokyo MX, and other channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions.

The second season of the anime will premiere in October.

Source: Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective stage play's website, Comic Natalie

