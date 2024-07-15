Voice Actor Tom Wyner Dies at 77

Image courtesy of Mobile Monicker

Voice actor Tom Wyner 's agency Mobile Monicker announced on July 10 that the actor died at the age of 77.

Wyner's iconic rules include Devimon in Digimon Adventure , Omnimon in Digimon Adventure tri.: Coexistence , Quent Yaiden in Wolf's Rain , Project 2501/The Puppet Master in Ghost in the Shell , and M. Bison in Street Fighter II V .

The actor has also voiced roles in over a hundred anime including Lupin III: Part II , Planetes , Pretty Cure , and Robot Carnival among others.

Wyner was also prolific behind the scenes of productions, serving as ADR director and scriptwriter in many projects.

