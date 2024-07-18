Acro Trip Anime Reveals Key Visual, 3 More Cast, Opening, Ending Songs & Artists

Happinet revealed the key visual, additional cast, and the opening and ending theme songs and artists for the television anime of Yone Sawata 's Acro Trip manga on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 佐和田米/集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

The newly announced cast are (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Showtaro Morikubo as Baryū Ōmizo, president of a famous local company who hides a secret

Image courtesy of Happinet © 佐和田米/集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

Miharu Hanai as Kokoa, a young lady interested in the magical powers of the Map Children

Image courtesy of Happinet © 佐和田米/集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

Chiharu Sawashiro as Tsuki, Kokoa's very skilled close aide

Image courtesy of Happinet © 佐和田米/集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

Inori Minase , who voices the character Berry Blossom/Kaju Noichigo in the series, will perform the opening theme song titled "Fragum" (Latin for strawberry). KanoeRana will perform the ending theme song "Reversible Baby."

The anime will premiere in October on the TOKYO MX and BS NTV channels.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 佐和田米／集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Miku Itō as Chizuko Date

as Chizuko Date Nobunaga Shimazaki as Chrome

as Chrome Inori Minase as Berry Blossom/Kaju Noichigo

as Berry Blossom/Kaju Noichigo Kengo Kawanishi as Mashirou

Ayumu Kotake ( Pet assistant director) is directing the anime at Voil . Shinichi Inotsume ( PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is in charge of series composition. Toshie Kawamura ( Yes! Precure 5 ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members are:

The comedy centers on Chizuko Date, an otaku girl who lives in a city in Niigata Prefecture. Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, the magical girl who protects the city. However, Chroma — the leader of the local evil organization Fossa Magna — is inept and weak, so hardly anyone else cares about Berry Blossom and Chroma's frequent battles anymore. Chizuko vows to shine a light on the magical girl's exploits — and this fervent desire takes this seemingly shy middle school girl down a dark path filled with strange folks ...

Sawata launched the manga in 2017 in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine, and the series ended in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in January 2023.

Source: Press release