Acro Trip Anime Reveals Key Visual, 3 More Cast, Opening, Ending Songs & Artists
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Happinet revealed the key visual, additional cast, and the opening and ending theme songs and artists for the television anime of Yone Sawata's Acro Trip manga on Wednesday.
The newly announced cast are (character name romanizations are not confirmed):
Inori Minase, who voices the character Berry Blossom/Kaju Noichigo in the series, will perform the opening theme song titled "Fragum" (Latin for strawberry). KanoeRana will perform the ending theme song "Reversible Baby."
The anime will premiere in October on the TOKYO MX and BS NTV channels.
The anime stars:
- Miku Itō as Chizuko Date
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Chrome
- Inori Minase as Berry Blossom/Kaju Noichigo
- Kengo Kawanishi as Mashirou
Ayumu Kotake (Pet assistant director) is directing the anime at Voil. Shinichi Inotsume (PERSONA 5 the Animation) is in charge of series composition. Toshie Kawamura (Yes! Precure 5) is designing the characters.
Additional staff members are:
- Prop Design: Eriko Kubokawa
- Art Design: Tomoyasu Fujise
- Art Director: Miwa Kawasaki
- Color Design: Miho Hasegawa
- Compositing Director of Photography: Kento Kida
- Editing: Keisuke Yanagi
- Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
- Sound Production: Ai Addiction
- Music: TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND
- Music Production: King Records
The comedy centers on Chizuko Date, an otaku girl who lives in a city in Niigata Prefecture. Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, the magical girl who protects the city. However, Chroma — the leader of the local evil organization Fossa Magna — is inept and weak, so hardly anyone else cares about Berry Blossom and Chroma's frequent battles anymore. Chizuko vows to shine a light on the magical girl's exploits — and this fervent desire takes this seemingly shy middle school girl down a dark path filled with strange folks ...
Sawata launched the manga in 2017 in Shueisha's Ribon magazine, and the series ended in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in January 2023.
