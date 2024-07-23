Writer MITA, Artist Itsuko Hakaru Launch New Suspense Manga

Aisai no Ura Aka: It's not just Adultery manga about wife having affair launched on Tuesday

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website launched on Tuesday a new manga by writer MITA and illustrator Itsuko Hakaru titled Aisai no Ura Aka: It's not just Adultery (My Beloved Wife's Secret Account: It's not just Adultery).

Image via Magazine Pocket's X/Twitter account © MITA, Itsuko Hakaru, Kodansha

The suspense manga centers on Sōsuke Yamada, who has a loving wife and an elementary student daughter. Sōsuke happens to see a video from an "Ura Aka" (secret SNS account) of a woman, who appears to be his wife, having sex with another man. Additionally, the video was taken at her daughter's school. Sōsuke tries to find the truth by attending the school's PTA meeting with his wife.

MITA and Yūhei Ogino recently ended their Kodoku no Immortal manga in February this year. The duo launched the series in Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age magazine in December 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second and final compiled book volume on April 8.

MITA and Kajitani launched the Tokyo Neon Scandal manga on Magazine Pocket in August 2021. The manga ended in June 2023, and Kodansha published the manga's ninth and final volume in August 2023.

Source: Magazine Pocket website and X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.