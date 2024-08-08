Kamitsubaki City Under Construction TV Anime Reveals Main Staff in Teaser Promo Video

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Kamitsubaki Studio 's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. ( Kamitsubaki City Under Construction ) project revealed the anime's main staff, teaser visual and promotional video at the "KAMITSUBAKI FES '24 THE DAY THE EARTH STOOD STILL" event on Thursday.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO/SINKA ANIMATION PROJECT ©KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO

Kamitsubaki Studio and PIEDPIPER are credited for the original work and planning production. Sōki Tsukishima ( Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- light novel's story and original scenario) is in charge of the world view setting, original scenario, and is also the supervisor. Kōdai Kakimoto ( BanG Dream! series director) is directing the anime at SMDE , and is also in charge of series scripts. PALOW. is designing the characters.

The anime's staff also revealed the anime's character information. Kamitsubaki Studio previously revealead that members of the virtual artist group V.W.P (Virtual Witch Phenomenon) are the project's voice cast members.

The anime stars:

KAF as Kaf Morisaki, a student with average grades who is also slow at sports, but she loves singing the most

RIM as Rime Tanioki, an almost perfect girl from a wealthy family who has good grades, athleticism, and singing ability

Harusaruhi as Haru Asanushi, a girl who lives each day to the fullest with the support of songs and friends

Isekaijoucho as Sekai Yorukawa, a naive but strong-willed girl

KOKO as Koko Rinne, a compassionate girl who cares deeply for her friends

The anime will premiere in 2025.

The project's story is about exploring the hidden mysteries of the virtual city called "Kamitsubaki City" and restoring order and peace to the city.

Kamitsubaki Studio has been developing the user-participation project since 2019, with a community of over 20,000 users in alternate reality game and "table-talk" role-playing game experiences. The story unravels the mysteries hidden in the virtual city of Kamitsubaki, leading to the restoration of order and peace on its streets.

The project's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kyōsō-chū ( Kamitsubaki City Ensemble ) rhythm game will debut on iOS, Android, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 on August 29.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.