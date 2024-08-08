Murai in Love Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, Disney+ & TV Premiere Dates

The official website for the anime of Junta Shima 's Murai in Love ( Murai no Koi ) manga started streaming the anime's second main promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals more cast members, reveals and previews the opening theme song "Henshin!" (Transform!) by Strawberry Prince group member Riinu , and reveals the anime's premiere dates. Disney+ will exclusively stream the anime starting on September 4 in Japan. The anime will then premiere on the Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and Biwako channels on October 6 at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT).

The anime's staff also revealed its second key visual:

Image via Murai in Love anime's website © 島順太・KADOKAWA／アニメ村井の恋製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Saori Gotō as Yūka Nishifuji, a god-tier artist whom Tanaka looks up to

Image via Murai in Love anime's website © 島順太・KADOKAWA／アニメ村井の恋製作委員会

Mikoi Sasaki as Hitomi Nishifuji, Yūka's cosplaying little sister

Image via Murai in Love anime's website © 島順太・KADOKAWA／アニメ村井の恋製作委員会

Yūki Hirose as Yayoi Fukunaga, who is completely in love with Murai

Image via Murai in Love anime's website © 島順太・KADOKAWA／アニメ村井の恋製作委員会

Image via Murai in Love anime's website © 島順太・KADOKAWA／アニメ村井の恋製作委員会

The anime stars:

Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Little Busters! , Hi Score Girl , The Duke of Death and His Maid ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Susumu Yamakawa ( Back Street Girls: Gokudols , Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House , The Way of the Househusband ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Ruka Kawada is composing the music, and Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.

The manga centers on the titular Murai, an unassuming high school boy who confesses his love for the teacher Tanaka, a woman who is a fan of otome games for girls. When Tanaka curtly refuses Murai's advances, Murai returns the next day a changed man: new hair, new style, all emulating Tanaka's favorite character from an otome game. Now Murai sets out on his quest to be Tanaka's dream man.

Shima launched the manga on the Line Manga service under Kadokawa 's Gene Line label in June 2018, and ended its serialization in June 2022. Kadokawa published seven compiled book volumes for the manga.

The manga inspired a live-action series that ran for eight episodes on TBS from April to May June 2022.