Aniplex USA Confirms English Dub for Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl Anime

Aniplex of America confirmed at its panel at Anime NYC on Friday that it will produce an English dub for the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl anime.

Image courtesy of Aniplex of America

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the first television anime based on Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō ( Rascal Does Not Dream ) light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime adapts the story up to the fifth novel volume. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise, opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

A sequel anime project adapted the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise: Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film opened in Japan in June 2023. Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid opened in Japan on December 1. Aniplex of America screened the films with English subtitles in U.S. theaters on March 24, and with an English dub on March 25.

The anime adapting the "University Student Arc" of the light novel series will premiere as a television anime in 2025 with the title Seishun Buta Yarō Santa Claus no Yume wo Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus ).

Kadokawa published the first novel in Hajime Kamoshida 's series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), in April 2014. The series is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The series has more than 3 million copies in circulation (not sold). The 14th novel, titled Seishun Buta Yarō wa Girfriend no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does Not Dream of a Girlfriend), shipped on August 9. The 15th and final volume, Seishun Buta Yarō wa Dear Friend no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend), will release on October 10. Each volume will have a limited edition that will bundle a drama CD.

