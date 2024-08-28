Blue Protocol Game to End Service Next January, With Release in the West Canceled

Game was once planned for release with Amazon Games

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Bandai Namco Online 's Blue Protocol multiplayer online game announced on Wednesday that the game will end its service on January 18, 2025.

In addition, the game's planned release in the West in partnership with Amazon Games has also been canceled.

Purchase of the Rose Orb" items in the game is suspended as of Wednesday, but the game's staff stated that it will continue receiving content updates, including new stories, until its end of service.

The game launched on PC in Japan in June 2023. The game was originally scheduled to launch globally for free in the second half of 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game launched for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 13.

The game's English website describes the story:

You are on a quest to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. Eventually, you find yourself facing an inescapable destiny that will determine the fate of planet Regnas. The overuse of technology has created a distortion of space-time, which will eventually engulf planet Regnas and cause its destruction. To change that fate, you and your friends must travel to an unknown world in search of the truth and a solution.

Project Sky Blue developed the game using Unreal Engine 4, and aimed to bring together a "theatrical anime" graphics experience with multiplayer features.