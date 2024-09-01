act-age Artist Shiro Usazaki, Iruma-kun's Osamu Nishi Launch New Manga

This year's 40th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that act-age artist Shiro Usazaki and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun creator Osamu Nishi will launch a new manga titled Madan no Ichi in the magazine's next issue on September 9. Nishi is writing the story, and Usazaki is drawing the art. Usazaki posted the announcement page on her X (formerly Twitter ) account. The manga will appear on the issue's cover and will have a 54-page first chapter with a color opening page.

The magazine describes the manga as a "magical hunting fantasy."

Shiro Usazaki previously drew the artwork for the act-age manga from January 2018 until its cancellation in August 2020 following writer Tatsuya Matsuki 's arrest. Matsuki admitted to the charge of committing an indecent act with a female middle school student in court in November 2020. The manga was nominated for Kodansha 's 43rd annual Manga Awards in 2019.

Nishi launched the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired an anime, which premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes,. The anime's second season premiered in April 2021, and the third season premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons.