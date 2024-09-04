I Left My A-Rank Party Manga Gets TV Anime Next January

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Wednesday that Kōsuke Unagi , Yūri , and Super Zombie 's I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! ( A-Rank Party o Ridatsu Shita Ore wa, Moto Oshiego-tachi to Meikyū Shinbu o Mezasu. ) manga is inspiring a television anime in January 2025. The company revealed the anime's teaser visual, teaser promotional video, main staff, and main cast.

The anime stars:

Hiromu Mineta as Yuke, a red mage and alchemist who left his A-rank party

Hana Inami as Marina, a sword mage, Yuke's former student, and member of the novice party Clover

Natsumi Kawaida as Silk, an elemental ranger, Yuke's former student, and Clover party's sub-leader

Nene Hieda as Rain, a priestess mage, member of the party Clover, and Yuke's former student but was also a former teacher and is the same age as him

The anime will premiere in January 2025 on 30 channels in NTV 's network in Japan, and it will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year).

Katsumi Ono ( Beast Saga , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Girly Air Force ) is directing the anime at BN Pictures , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Do It Yourself!! , Dropkick on My Devil! X , In the Land of Leadale ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Masakazu Yamazaki ( Augmented Reality Girls Trinary , chief animation director for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is designing the characters and is also one of the chief animation directors along with Akira Takahashi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- ), Yumiko Hara ( Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! ), and Ippei Ichii ( Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack ). Akira Kikuchi ( Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- , Brave Beats ) is the action animation director and Go Sakabe ( Kizuna no Allele , Date A Live series) is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga digitally, and describes the story:

As far as adventuring goes, supporting your party is a thankless job—even more so if you're just a lowly red mage like Yuke Feldio. So, when he gets fed up with his A-rank party of total a-holes, he ditches them for some former students—a trio of girls who just looove his company. Thing is, to conquer the world's greatest dungeon and achieve his dream, he'll have to teach these cuties a thing or two…and he may just learn there's more potential within him (and them) then he ever knew.

The manga debuted in June 2021 in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Unagi is writing the story, Yūri is drawing, and Super Zombie is the original character designer. Kodansha will publish the manga's eighth compiled book volume on September 9.

Source: Press release