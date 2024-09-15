Look Back Anime Film's Screening in Burbank, CA on October 4 Includes Live Q&A with Director Kiyotaka Oshiyama

Film opens in NYC, LA on October 4; screens more widely in U.S., Canada on October 6-7

AMC

Theaters is listing that an October 4 screening of the anime film ofcreator's " one-shot manga will host directorfor a live Q&A session inBurbank 16 in Burbank, California. It is unclear if the live Q&A will be through video feed or if Oshiyama will attend in person.

Other screenings will feature a 20-minute interview with Oshiyama and the cast of the film.

GKIDS will screen the film on October 4 in New York and Los Angeles, and on October 6 and 7 more widely in North America. GKIDS confirmed the screenings will also include Canada.

The film opened in theaters in Japan on June 28. It ranked at #2 in terms of ticket sales (but #1 in weekend earnings) in its opening weekend and sold 135,000 tickets earning 227 million (about US$1.40 million) in its first three days. The film has sold over 1 million tickets in Japan and has earned over 1.73 billion yen (about US$12 million) at the Japanese box office as of August 23.

Yūmi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida star in the film. Kawai plays Fujino, a fourth grader who draws four-panel comics in the school newspaper. Yoshida plays Kyomoto, Fujino's classmate who has been skipping school.

Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( Flip Flappers ) directed the anime, and was also in charge of the screenplay and character designs. Oshiyama's Studio Durian produced the film.

The staff also includes:

Singer urara performs the film's theme "Light song" by composer Haruka Nakamura .

Fujimoto debuted the one-shot manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ in July 2021. The manga had over 2.5 million views on its first day. Viz Media and MANGA Plus launched the manga digitally in English. Viz Media published the manga in print in September 2022. The company describes the story:

The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto , the creator of Chainsaw Man , could have crafted.

The manga won the first Rakuten Kobo E-book Awards in May 2023, and it ranked at #1 in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. It was also nominated for last year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, and was second place at the 15th Manga Taisho awards.