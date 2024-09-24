Sonic the Hedgehog, Justice League Get Crossover Project

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Sega of America announced a crossover project between DC Comics ' Justice League characters and Sega 's Sonic the Hedgehog characters, beginning next year and continuing until 2026. The crossover project will begin with a five-issue monthly comic series next year, with Ian Flynn (Archie Comics and IDW Publishing 's Sonic the Hedgehog comics) as writer.

DC Comics released a video interview with Ivo Gerscovich , Sega 's chief brand officer and head of Sonic business, where they tease a video showing Shadow the Hedgehog as Batman, and show other crossover designs.

Sega will release the Sonic X Shadow Generations game on October 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film is slated for release on December 20.