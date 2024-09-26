Synduality Echo of Ada Game's New Trailer Reveals January 24 Release

The Microsoft Japan Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast livestream on Thursday unveiled the "release date trailer" of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Synduality Echo of Ada game, which revealed its January 24, 2025 release date for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game will release on January 23 in Japan.

Sony describes the game:

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

The game had its closed beta test that ran from March 28-April 1, and a closed network test that ran from September 13-16. The closed network test featured enhanced gameplay, more customization parts, AI Magus companions, upgraded combat abilities, balance changes, and more.

©SYNDUALITY Noir Committee

Synduality

cours

The game is part of, andproject, which includes a television anime . The second(quarter of a year) premiered on the, andchannels on January 8.exclusively streamed the secondstarting on January 9 in Japan.

The anime's first cours premiered in July 2023. Disney+ streamed the anime exclusively worldwide as it aired in Japan. Hulu streamed the anime in the U.S.

While the game is set in the year 2222, the anime is set 20 years after in 2242.

The franchise also has a manga spinoff titled Synduality: Ellie , focusing on the titular character, which launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in July 2023. Hiroshi Mishima is drawing the manga. The manga also has a novelization under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J label. The franchise also has a separate novel spinoff "photo story" titled Synduality: Kaleido , which launched in Hobby Japan 's Monthly Hobby Japan magazine that July.



Source: Microsoft Japan Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast livestream





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.