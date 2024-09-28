Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Game Reveals Combat, Adventure Gameplay Videos

Game featuring Goro Majima as protagonist launches on February 28

Sega revealed two videos on Thursday and Friday for Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii ) game. The first video highlights traversal of the three different main areas of the game, and the second video highlights combat.

Sega will release the game worldwide on February 28, 2025. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam .

The game will feature Goro Majima as the protagonist, and will take place half a year after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth . The story centers on Goro after he arrives at a beach after losing his memory, and how he comes to lead a band of pirates.

The game will have three main locations: Hawaii, Rich Island, and Madlantis. Players will be able to command a ship and sail to various islands.

Those who pre-order the standard, deluxe, or collector's edition of the game will get the Ichiban Kasuga Pirate Crew & Special Outfit, which will add Ichiban and his pet crawfish Nancy to the player's pirate crew, as well as two of Ichiban's outfits.

The deluxe edition includes a "Legendary Pirate Crew Pack," a ship customization pack, an outfit pack, and an extra karaoke and CD pack. The collector's edition includes the same extras as the Deluxe Edition but also adds an acrylic standee, an eye patch, a treasure coin pin, and a pirate flag.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game launched on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise.