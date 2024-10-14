Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

Manga adaptation of original anime series launched on April 7

Image via Kodansha © JELEE, Niko Fujii, Kodansha

Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai

The 26th chapter of Niko Fujii's manga adaptation of's original television anime series) revealed on Sunday that the manga will end in five chapters.

Fujii launched the manga adaptation on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on April 7. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on May 16, and the third volume on September 17.

Writer Yūki Yaku ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ), the head writer and scriptwriter for the original anime, penned the anime's three-volume novel adaptation. Kodansha published the novel's first volume on May 20, the second volume on June 18, and the third and final volume on July 18.

The original anime premiered in Japan on April 6. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

HIDIVE describes the series:

Shibuya is a city full of identity. It is here on Shibuya's late night streets that illustrator Mahiru Kozuki, former idol Kano Yamanouchi, Vtuber Kiui Watase and composer Mei Kim Anouk Takanashi — four young women who are slightly outside the world — join together and form an anonymous artist group called JELEE. "I" also want to shine like someone else. If it's not me but "we" then we might be able to shine.

JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita ( Eromanga Sensei ) directed the series at Doga Kobo . popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) adapted those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) was in charge of writing and overseeing the series scripts.

KanoeRana performed the anime's opening theme song titled "Irodori" (coloring), and female singer Anna Tsurushima performed the ending theme song "Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan" (A Day Is 25 Hours). Musician 40mP produced an insert song for the anonymous artist "JELEE" in the anime's story. Pop pianist and YouTuber Haramichan handled piano performances heard in the series.