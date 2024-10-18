Anime Frontier Hosts Voice Actress Asuna Tomari, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime Staff

Image via Zynchro © 2024 Zynchro

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

The staff for this year's Anime Frontier event announced on Thursday that it will host voice actress, who voices Gobta in, among other roles. The event will also host's chief animation producer, animation producer, producer

In addition to Gobta, Tomari's roles include Chilchuck in Delicious in Dungeon , Higuchi in Heaven's Design Team , Towana in Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE , Mushroom in Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! , and Perdera in Smile of the Arsnotoria . She has also performed theme songs for The Slime Diaries and Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga , itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021. The anime's third season premiered on April 5.

The anime will get a fourth season and second anime film.

The Anime Frontier event will take place from December 6-8 in Fort Worth, Texas.



