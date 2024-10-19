Rooster Fighter Anime Announces Cast Members

Viz Media announced the cast for the upcoming anime of Shu Sakuratani 's Rooster Fighter ( Niwatori Fighter ) manga on Saturday.

The cast includes:

Viz is the representative for the anime's worldwide streaming, television broadcast, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandising outside of Japan. Hero's Inc. will manage EST, home video, and merchandising in Japan. Adult Swim will air the anime, and Viz will reveal additional streaming partners at a later date.

Daisuke Suzuki ( D4DJ All Mix ) is directing the anime at SANZIGEN . Hiroshi Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Mob Psycho 100 ) is in charge of the series scripts. Joseph Chou ( Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya ) and Sola Entertainment are producing.

Image courtesy of Viz Media © Shu Sakuratani, Hero's, Viz Media

Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster—he's humanity's greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—Kokekokko!

Viz describes the story:

Viz licensed the manga and published the sixth volume in English in June.

Sakuratani debuted the manga on the Comiplex manga website in December 2020. Hero's published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on January 29.

