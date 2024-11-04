Emmy Award-Winning Art Director Shigemi Ikeda Dies

© 創通・サンライズ

Studioconfirmed on October 26 that art directordied on October 13. He was 69.

Ikeda's family posted an announcement on his X/Twitter account on October 26 about his death, noting that his funeral would be for close family members only.

Ikeda won an "Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation" Primetime Emmy Award in 2009 for his work as an art director on Spike TV and GONZO 's Afro Samurai: Resurrection television film.

Ikeda's prolific career includes credits as an art director the first Afro Samurai anime series, Bastard!! , Bokurano , Gantz , Gasaraki , Inuyasha , Library War , Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack , Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ — and many later Gundam projects including Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , Mobile Suit Gundam UC , and the recent Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM film — Phantom - The Animation , Planetes , Starship Troopers , Macross Delta , Fantasista Doll , Boogiepop and Others , all seven seasons of the My Hero Academia anime, all four seasons and films of the Overlord anime, the first two seasons of the One-Punch Man anime, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , both seasons of The Promised Neverland , Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon , Infinite Ryvius , Bubblegum Crisis: Tokyo 2040 , Bubblegum Crisis , and many more.

Ikeda was also the representative of the background art studio Atelier Musa , which he founded in August 1986.