Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard Anime's New Video Unveils Opening Song, January 6 Debut

The staff for the anime of the Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard smartphone game debuted the anime's third promotional video during the streamed " Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard 5th Anniversary Special" on Saturday. The video unveiled the anime's opening theme song as well as its January 6 premiere.

Mili performs the opening theme song "Year N" in the new video. Mili previously performed the theme song for the original game.

Image via Promise of Wizard anime's website © coly/アニメまほやく製作委員会

The anime will premiere on thechannel on January 6 at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT), and then run onand. An advance screening event will show the first two episodes on December 10 at the Marunouchi Piccadilly theater in Tokyo.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Gourmet Girl Graffiti ) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS , and Nanami Higuchi ( BEASTARS ) is overseeing and writing the scripts. Nozomi Nagatomo ( A3! Season Autumn & Winter ) is designing the characters. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music at Pony Canyon .

Akira Hashigami ( Gods' Games We Play ) is the color key artist. Minami Kasuga ( Dragon Ball Super: Broly ) is directing the background art. Koji Yamakoshi ( Pokémon movies) is the compositing director of photography, and Mai Hasegawa ( Ensemble Stars! ) is editing. Ryō Tanaka ( Eternal Boys ) is directing the sound at Tohokushinsha.

The game is set in a world where wizards and regular people coexist. The player is a "sage" who develops wizards to counter a "great disaster" that befalls the world every year (and forms deep bonds with them).

The company coly , Inc. launched the free-to-play game (with in-app purchases) in November 2019. Bunta Tsushimi ( IDOLiSH7 ) writes the scenarios, and Dangmill ( Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie light novel illustrations) drafted the original character designs.

The game is inspiring a manga adaptation by Shibatarō Nakamura that launched in June.