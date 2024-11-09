News
Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard Anime's New Video Unveils Opening Song, January 6 Debut
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the anime of the Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard smartphone game debuted the anime's third promotional video during the streamed "Mahō Tsukai no Yakusoku - Promise of Wizard 5th Anniversary Special" on Saturday. The video unveiled the anime's opening theme song as well as its January 6 premiere.
Mili performs the opening theme song "Year N" in the new video. Mili previously performed the theme song for the original game.The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on January 6 at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT), and then run on BS-TBS and MBS. An advance screening event will show the first two episodes on December 10 at the Marunouchi Piccadilly theater in Tokyo.
Naoyuki Tatsuwa (Gourmet Girl Graffiti) is directing the series at LIDEN FILMS, and Nanami Higuchi (BEASTARS) is overseeing and writing the scripts. Nozomi Nagatomo (A3! Season Autumn & Winter) is designing the characters. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music at Pony Canyon.
Akira Hashigami (Gods' Games We Play) is the color key artist. Minami Kasuga (Dragon Ball Super: Broly) is directing the background art. Koji Yamakoshi (Pokémon movies) is the compositing director of photography, and Mai Hasegawa (Ensemble Stars!) is editing. Ryō Tanaka (Eternal Boys) is directing the sound at Tohokushinsha.
The game is set in a world where wizards and regular people coexist. The player is a "sage" who develops wizards to counter a "great disaster" that befalls the world every year (and forms deep bonds with them).
The company coly, Inc. launched the free-to-play game (with in-app purchases) in November 2019. Bunta Tsushimi (IDOLiSH7) writes the scenarios, and Dangmill (Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie light novel illustrations) drafted the original character designs.
The game is inspiring a manga adaptation by Shibatarō Nakamura that launched in June.
Sources: SHOCHIKU anime's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie