Who Killed Shō Okudera? Manga Ends

Series debuted in February 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Yūshi Kawata, Yukito, Kodansha

Kodansha 's Comic Days platform published the final chapter of manga creator duo Yūshi Kawata and Yukito 's Dare ga Okudera Shō o Koroshita no ka? (Who Killed Shō Okudera?) series on Wednesday.

The story is set in 1995, and centers on the murder of the titular character Shō Okudera, a boy who lived in a remote provincial town divided by small-time territorial gangs. Shō was bullied and taken advantage of by the gangs even as they began to behave strangely, indicating a shift behind the scenes.

The duo launched the series in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in February 2023. The magazine ended publication in November 2023 and the series moved to the Comic Days platform in December of the same year. Kodansha shipped the second compiled book volume in October 2023.

The pair ended their Tamiko to Visual-kei to (Tamiko and the Visual-kei Man and...) manga in June 2021. The duo launched the manga on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in December 2019.

The pair also ended their Super no Oniisan (Older Brother of the Supermarket) manga in November 2020, and launched two new manga for CAPCOM 's Mega Man ( Rockman ) franchise in April 2021.

The writer/artist duo are the creators of the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Legend of the Piko-Piko Middle School Students manga, which ended in August 2018 with five volumes. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in English.

Kawata also writes the Hokuto no Ken: Ichigo Aji comedy manga spinoff of the Fist of the North Star manga. The manga inspired an anime as part of the DD Hokuto no Ken 2 Ichigo Aji+ ( DD Fist of the North Star II + Fist of the North Star: Strawberry Flavor ) television anime program in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

