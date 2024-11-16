Voice Actress Momo Asakura Launches Don't Make Me Like Itsuki-kun Manga

Sony Music announced on Sunday that voice actress Momo Asakura is in charge of the original story for a new manga titled Don't Make Me Like Itsuki-kun ( Suki ni Sasenai de Itsuki-kun ) that launched on the GANMA! website on Sunday. Ayame Miyako is the illustrator and Rie Uehara ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Vampire Dormitory scriptwriter) is the scriptwriter. The manga is Miyako's first serialized manga as an illustrator, and is Asakura's first time creating a published story. Asakura noted she is a fan of shōjo manga.

The first chapter is available now, but launched on November 3 to GANMA! premium members.

The manga centers on Nagisa Hinata, a woman around 30 years old who is despairing after her job isn't going well and she finds out that her boyfriend is cheating on her. She meets a high school boy named Itsuki Seno, who saves Nagisa from someone trying to pick her up while she's feeling down.

Asakura's roles include Iroha Tamaki in Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Nagisa Kashiwagi in Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Serika Hakozaki in The IDOLM@STER , Mikan "Mikan-chan" Irako in High School Fleet , Ayumi Otosaka in Charlotte , Manako in Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls , and Sumi Otokawa in Sakura Trick . She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Heroines Run the Show: The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Task ; O Maidens in Your Savage Season ; Girlfriend, Girlfriend ; and Akebi's Sailor Uniform .

Asakura is part of the unit TrySail with Sora Amamiya and Shiina Natsukawa . The trio have performed theme songs for Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , High School Fleet , and Aharen-san wa Hakarenai .



