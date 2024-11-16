News
Voice Actress Momo Asakura Launches Don't Make Me Like Itsuki-kun Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sony Music announced on Sunday that voice actress Momo Asakura is in charge of the original story for a new manga titled Don't Make Me Like Itsuki-kun (Suki ni Sasenai de Itsuki-kun) that launched on the GANMA! website on Sunday. Ayame Miyako is the illustrator and Rie Uehara (Rent-A-Girlfriend, Vampire Dormitory scriptwriter) is the scriptwriter. The manga is Miyako's first serialized manga as an illustrator, and is Asakura's first time creating a published story. Asakura noted she is a fan of shōjo manga.
The first chapter is available now, but launched on November 3 to GANMA! premium members.
The manga centers on Nagisa Hinata, a woman around 30 years old who is despairing after her job isn't going well and she finds out that her boyfriend is cheating on her. She meets a high school boy named Itsuki Seno, who saves Nagisa from someone trying to pick her up while she's feeling down.
Asakura's roles include Iroha Tamaki in Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, Nagisa Kashiwagi in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Serika Hakozaki in The IDOLM@STER, Mikan "Mikan-chan" Irako in High School Fleet, Ayumi Otosaka in Charlotte, Manako in Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls, and Sumi Otokawa in Sakura Trick. She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Heroines Run the Show: The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Task; O Maidens in Your Savage Season; Girlfriend, Girlfriend; and Akebi's Sailor Uniform.
Asakura is part of the unit TrySail with Sora Amamiya and Shiina Natsukawa. The trio have performed theme songs for Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, High School Fleet, and Aharen-san wa Hakarenai.
Source: Press release