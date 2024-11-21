×
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Manga Takes 2-Week Break

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga recently went on hiatus in May, returned on August 7

Volume 1 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan, Viz Media
This year's 52nd issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday that Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Sōsō no Frieren) manga will take a two-week break, and will return in the magazine's combined second and third 2025 issue on December 11.

The manga returned on August 7 from its recent hiatus on May 15.

Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in April 2020. The series also went on hiatus in January 2023 and returned to serialization in March 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2020, and released the 13th volume on April 17. Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it will release the 11th volume in English on September 10. The manga has added 7 million copies to circulation since the debut of the anime. The manga now has over 17 million copies in circulation.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime premiered with a two-hour special in September 2023. The anime is getting a second season.

Source: Weekly Shonen Sunday issue 52

