Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Manga Returns From Hiatus on August 7

Manga recently went on hiatus on May 15

© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan, Viz Media

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Sōsō no Frieren

The official X (formerly) account ofand's) manga announced on Wednesday that it will resume serialization starting in the combined 37th and 38th issue of's, which will release on August 7.

The manga went on hiatus on May 15 after it shortly returned on April 24 from a one-month hiatus.

Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in April 2020. The series also went on hiatus in January 2023 and returned to serialization in March 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2020, and released the 13th volume on April 17. Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it will release the 11th volume in English on September 10. The manga has added 7 million copies to circulation since the debut of the anime. The manga now has over 17 million copies in circulation.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime premiered with a two-hour special on September 29 last year.

