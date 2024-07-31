×
News
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Manga Returns From Hiatus on August 7

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga recently went on hiatus on May 15

frieren
© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan, Viz Media
The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Sōsō no Frieren) manga announced on Wednesday that it will resume serialization starting in the combined 37th and 38th issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday, which will release on August 7.

The manga went on hiatus on May 15 after it shortly returned on April 24 from a one-month hiatus.

Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in April 2020. The series also went on hiatus in January 2023 and returned to serialization in March 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2020, and released the 13th volume on April 17. Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it will release the 11th volume in English on September 10. The manga has added 7 million copies to circulation since the debut of the anime. The manga now has over 17 million copies in circulation.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime premiered with a two-hour special on September 29 last year.

Source: Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga's X/Twitter account via Otakomu

